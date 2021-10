Category: World Published on Monday, 11 October 2021 10:44 Hits: 2

Jörg Meuthen, co-leader of the far-right populist AfD and considered a moderate, has announced his retreat from front-line politics. It comes after months of leadership struggles and a poor showing in the election.

