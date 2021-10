Category: World Published on Monday, 11 October 2021 19:32 Hits: 2

Jörg Meuthen's decision to step down as party chairman has dug the already far-right party deeper into its hard-core nationalist trench. It's where the AfD always wanted to be, says Ben Knight.

