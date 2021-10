Category: World Published on Tuesday, 12 October 2021 00:35 Hits: 5

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said the US is the "root cause" of instability on the Korean Peninsula. He said Pyongyang is only increasing its military capabilities as a deterrent.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/north-korea-blames-us-for-regional-tensions-defends-weapons-buildup/a-59474796?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf