Long-awaited trial into Sankara's murder postponed until October 25

Category: World Published on Monday, 11 October 2021 21:33 Hits: 2

In tonight's edition: The trial into the murder of Burkina Faso's former president Thomas Sankara begins more than 30 years after he was gunned down. In Mozambique, there are warnings that the mass displacement caused by years of violent islamist insurgency is leaving communities around Cabo Delgado province with little health services.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/tv-shows/eye-on-africa/20211011-long-awaited-trial-over-murder-of-thomas-sankara-postponed-to-oct-25th