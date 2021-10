Category: World Published on Tuesday, 12 October 2021 06:09 Hits: 7

KUALA LUMPUR: Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (BN-Bagan Datuk) will not be present in Parliament to vote on Budget 2022, as he will be receiving medical treatment in Germany from Oct 26 to Nov 21. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/10/12/sorry-i-won039t-be-here-for-budget-2022-says-zahid