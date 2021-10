Category: World Published on Tuesday, 12 October 2021 06:15 Hits: 5

KUALA LUMPUR: Amanah Raya Bhd (ARB) must conduct an audit on its accumulated losses, especially related to the 56 units of properties in the investment project at Keppel Bay, Singapore, says the Public Accounts Committee (PAC). Read full story

