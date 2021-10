Category: World Published on Tuesday, 12 October 2021 06:32 Hits: 6

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's stock market has surged and luxury cars are selling fast in Tokyo after eight years of economic stimulus under Abenomics, but that new wealth is concentrated in a small slice of society rather than broadly distributed, data show. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/10/12/japan-confronts-rising-inequality-after-abenomics