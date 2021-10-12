The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

News Roundup: Trump's allies defy Congress as Trump himself celebrates an insurrectionist

In the news today: Trump allies implicated in Donald Trump's seditious plan to topple the government continue to defy House subpoenas—and House investigators do not seem to be responding with the urgency the situation requires. Trump himself taped a video praising the insurrectionist who was shot and killed as the January 6 mob assaulted officers in their attempt to hunt down lawmakers that day, part of a continuing effort to portray the Trump-allied seditionists as "heroes."

Not a lot of good news today. Here's some of what you may have missed:

• When is the House select committee going to enforce subpoenas?

Anti-vaxxers offer a choose-your-own-adventure lie about canceled Southwest flights

Taking a page from Hitler's playbook, Trump praises insurrectionist Ashli Babbitt

New report shows 25% of all U.S. infrastructure is at-risk because of climate-change related flooding

'The last straw': Latino civil rights group ends ties with Facebook following whistleblower report

Trending from the community:

Climate Brief: China's cities begin to darken as warming enhanced rainfall flood their coal mines

Black children arrested at school in TN. All part of "God's mission," according to the judge

