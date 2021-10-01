Colleagues of Michael Ratner Blast Samuel Moyn's Claim That He Helped Sanitize the War on Terror

Category: World Published on Friday, 01 October 2021 12:36 Hits: 0

Friends and relatives of the late radical attorney Michael Ratner respond to the recent controversy over Yale University professor Samuel Moyn’s claim that Ratner “prioritized making the war on terror humane” by using the courts to challenge the military’s holding of prisoners at Guantánamo. Ratner’s longtime colleagues blast Moyn for failing to recognize how the late attorney had dedicated his life to fighting war and U.S. imperialism. “Michael opposed war with every fiber of his being in every medium he had access to: the courtroom, the classroom, in the media,” says Baher Azmy, legal director of the Center for Constitutional Rights. “And he knew that legal challenges to protect humans from authoritarian abuses and violence and torture were necessary.”

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2021/10/1/michael_ratner_human_rights_samuel_moyn