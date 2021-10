Category: World Published on Monday, 11 October 2021 13:43 Hits: 0

Advocates have praised the award for drawing global attention to the Philippines' struggle for press freedom and human rights. It also marks the first time the prize has been handed to a journalist.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/philippines-what-does-maria-ressa-s-nobel-peace-prize-mean-for-the-rights-movement/a-59470886?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf