Category: World Published on Monday, 11 October 2021 14:39 Hits: 0

Cologne's mayor said allowing the muezzin call to be heard was "a sign of respect." Under a new agreement, the city's mosques will be able to broadcast their call to prayer for two years, subject to renewal.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/germany-cologne-s-mosques-to-play-call-to-prayer-on-fridays/a-59471006?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf