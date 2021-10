Category: World Published on Monday, 11 October 2021 17:09 Hits: 3

Southwest Airlines has said air traffic control issues are behind the cancellation of hundreds of flights. The pilots' union has denied reports its members staged a work stoppage to protest the airline's vaccine mandate.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/us-southwest-airlines-cancels-hundreds-of-flights/a-59473128?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf