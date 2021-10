Category: World Published on Monday, 11 October 2021 18:08 Hits: 3

Shiite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr's party has won the most seats, according to initial results. The elections experienced low turnout, particularly among youth.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/iraq-sadrists-lead-in-parliamentary-election/a-59463066?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf