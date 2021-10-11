The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Plastic waste chokes last mangrove forests in Philippines’ Manila Bay

Plastic waste chokes last mangrove forests in Philippines’ Manila Bay When Diovanie de Jesus, a biologist and bird lover, visited one of the last mangrove forests in the Bay of Manila in the Philippines, he found it covered with plastic and other bits of trash, ranging from plastic bags to surgical masks to bottles. Images shared online, showing the mangrove forest covered with plastic, demonstrate just how bad the situation is in Manila Bay in the Philippines.

Read more https://observers.france24.com/en/asia-pacific/20211011-plastic-pollution-mangrove-forest-philippines-manila-bay

