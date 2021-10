Category: World Published on Monday, 11 October 2021 16:13 Hits: 2

DOHA (Reuters) -Afghanistan's foreign minister appealed to the world for good relations on Monday but avoided making firm commitments on girls' education despite international demands to allow all Afghan children to go back to school. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/10/12/afghan-foreign-minister-seeks-good-relations-with-the-world