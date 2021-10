Category: World Published on Monday, 11 October 2021 16:58 Hits: 2

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Shi'ite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr's party swept an Iraqi election on Monday, coming first and increasing the number of seats he holds in parliament, according to initial results, officials and a spokesperson for the Sadrist Movement. Read full story

