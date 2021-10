Category: World Published on Monday, 11 October 2021 17:18 Hits: 2

(Reuters) - The international community must find ways to inject cash directly into Afghanistan’s economy to avert its total collapse as a growing humanitarian crisis impacts half the population, U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres said on Monday. Read full story

