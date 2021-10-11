The Red Nation Slams Cooptation of Indigenous Peoples' Day Amid Global Colonial Resource Extraction

Category: World Published on Monday, 11 October 2021 12:32 Hits: 1

We continue our look at Indigenous Peoples’ Day with Jennifer Marley, a citizen of San Ildefonso Pueblo and a member of the grassroots Indigenous liberation organization The Red Nation, which helped lead a campaign in 2015 to officially recognize Indigenous Peoples’ Day in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Marley slams President Biden’s formal recognition of Indigenous Peoples’ Day as a federal holiday and discusses how Native lands are disproportionately used for resource extraction and how The Red Nation connects their local struggles to international decolonization campaigns, as well.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2021/10/11/the_red_nation_slams_cooptation_of