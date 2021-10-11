The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

The Red Nation Slams Cooptation of Indigenous Peoples' Day Amid Global Colonial Resource Extraction

Category: World Hits: 1

Seg2 columbus statue takedown

We continue our look at Indigenous Peoples’ Day with Jennifer Marley, a citizen of San Ildefonso Pueblo and a member of the grassroots Indigenous liberation organization The Red Nation, which helped lead a campaign in 2015 to officially recognize Indigenous Peoples’ Day in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Marley slams President Biden’s formal recognition of Indigenous Peoples’ Day as a federal holiday and discusses how Native lands are disproportionately used for resource extraction and how The Red Nation connects their local struggles to international decolonization campaigns, as well.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2021/10/11/the_red_nation_slams_cooptation_of

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version