Published on Monday, 11 October 2021

The pandemic-induced disruption of global supply chains has accelerated the exodus of manufacturing from China. Other countries in Asia, particularly South Korea and Vietnam, stand to benefit from this trend, and should take steps to encourage relocation and reshoring.

