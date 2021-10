Category: World Published on Monday, 11 October 2021 09:55 Hits: 9

Industrialization has been essential to reducing poverty historically. But today’s global and technological context implies that economic growth in developing countries is now possible only by raising productivity in smaller, informal firms that employ the bulk of the poor and lower-middle classes.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/new-growth-policies-for-developing-countries-by-dani-rodrik-2021-10