Cheers and Jeers: Monday

The Nina, the Pinta, and the...Santa Hydroxychloroquine?

Happy Columbus D… Oh wait, I’ve just been handed this:

-

So, as I was saying: Happy Indigenous Peoples’ Day.

Cheers and Jeers for Monday, October 11, 2021

Guest Note: Today we'd like to take this moment to remember the vicious terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center. October 11, 2001 will forever be burned our memory as the date America lost a piece of its innocence. Please commemorate the day as you feel is appropriate. May we never forget.

—Marjorie Taylor-Greene on behalf of the House Freedom Caucus

-

By the Numbers:

5 days!!!

Days 'til Halloween: 20

Days 'til the BaldwinCity Maple Leaf Festival in Kansas: 5

President Biden's approval rating in the latest Ipsos poll, up four points from September: 48%

Amount the previous president lost from his Washington, D.C. hotel during his reign, which could be an indication of money laundering: $70 million

Percent of Americans polled by AP/NORC who believe misinformation is a problem in this country: 95%

Percent who believe they themselves have helped spread misinformation: 2%

Number of letters in facepalm: 8

Totally Random WNBA Finals Game 1 Score Chicago Sky 91 Phoenix Mercury 77

-

Puppy Pic of the Day:A-tisket, A-tasket….

-

CHEERS to promises fulfilled. Sorry, oil/gas drillers and dingbat vandals. There's a new sheriff in town and he's putting things right again:

President Joe Biden signed proclamations Friday reversing former President Donald Trump’s rollbacks of three national monuments—two in Utah and a third off the East Coast—restoring them to their original boundaries and reinstating more stringent protections. The “House on Fire” in Mule Canyon at the re-expanded Bears Ears National Monument. The “House on Fire” in Mule Canyon at the re-expanded Bears Ears National Monument. The long-anticipated move fulfills a commitment that Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris made on the campaign trail. Their plan for tribal nations, released exactly one year ago today, included a commitment to “take immediate steps to reverse the Trump administration’s assaults on America’s natural treasures,” including orders that drastically shrunk the Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante national monuments. […] Interior Secretary Deb Haaland submitted a report to the White House back in June, advising Biden to re-expand Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante as well as reinstate fishing restrictions in Northeast Canyons and Seamounts Marine National Monument. […] At Friday’s signing ceremony, Haaland fought back tears as she thanked Biden and recalled spending time in Bears Ears.

Or as Fox News reported it: "President’s socialist agenda makes woman cry."

CHEERS to Coming Out Day. Today is the 33rd annual reminder to the LGBTQ movement and the world at large that equality is a numbers game: the more we come out, the more society—including the Daily Kos community, ya big lugs—recognizes us, supports us, and advocates on our behalf towards the goal of full equality.

The iconic Keith Haring logo.

Overall, even with the rise of the red-hatted cultists, it's easier and safer to come out than it was when my closet door finally swung open—that was 1991 when I was 27 and couldn’t stand another minute of playing the Oscar-winning role of perpetual workaholic to justify to my family and friends my total lack of a love life.

Coming Out Day for me is also a time to acknowledge and express off-the-charts gratitude to the courageous LGBTQ pioneers who lived openly in previous and much more hostile decades. We stand on their shoulders. Nobody said it better than good old Harvey Milk:

"Gay brothers and sisters, you must come out. Come out to your parents ... Come out to your relatives. Come out to your friends, if indeed they are your friends. Come out to your neighbors, to your fellow workers, to the people who work where you eat and shop. Come out only to the people you know, and who know you. … But once and for all, break down the myths, destroy the lies and distortions. For your sake. For their sake."

...and for your free toaster oven.

-

BRIEF SANITY BREAK

-

He has been waiting for this moment his whole life… pic.twitter.com/paTUXmbpjn October 3, 2021

-

END BRIEF SANITY BREAK

-

CHEERS to C&J Theater. After a long creative drought, inspiration struck over the weekend, and I'm proud to publish the script for my new production of Dotard On A Hot Tin Defendant's Chair EXCLUSIVELY here in the kiddie pool:

[Lights up, Curtain up] DONALD TRUMP, stage right, sits on a gold chair at Mar-A-Lago with his phone up to his ear. President JOE BIDEN, stage left, sits behind the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office. His phone rings… BIDEN: Hello? TRUMP: Sleepy Joe! It's the greatest president since Lincoln, even with the hat. Hey, grant me executive privilege, would’ja? BIDEN: No. [BIDEN hangs up phone] [Lights out, Curtain down]

Just leave my Tony in the usual spot: back door next to the butter churn.

JEERS to Hawkeye State bragging rights. As virtually everyone at Daily Kos has been saying for years now, Iowa is a shitty state to be in the pole position during presidential primary season. With all due respect to Democrats there, it's hardly a state that's representative of the Democratic melting pot (full disclosure: neither is Maine), and besides that caucuses suck and they screwed up the tabulating in 2020. So kudos to the muckety mucks in our party for finally catching up to you and me:

President Biden is not a big fan. Former Democratic National Committee chair Tom Perez is openly opposed. And elsewhere in the Democratic inner sanctum, disdain for Iowa’s first-in-the-nation presidential caucus has been rising for years. Thoughts and prayers. Thoughts and prayers. Now the day of reckoning for Iowa Democrats is fast approaching, as the national party starts to create a new calendar for the 2024 presidential nomination that could remove Iowa from its privileged position for the first time since 1972, when candidates started flocking to the state for an early jump on the race to the White House. […] “We have to be honest with ourselves, and Iowa is not representative of America,” Perez said Friday in an interview. “We need a primary process that is reflective of today’s demographics in the Democratic Party.” Others in Biden’s extended orbit have come to similar conclusions about the caucuses, for varied reasons. […] Another Democrat put Iowa’s situation in even more stark terms: “Iowa had no friends before the 2020 race, or it had very few friends. And it certainly doesn’t have any friends after the 2020 race.”

But thanks for all the corndogs.

-

Ten years ago in C&J: October 11, 2011

CHEERS to Family Feud: GOP Edition. Like moths to a flame, Democrats will tune in tonight to watch the Republican candidates debate in New Hampshire. The big question: will the other candidates set upon Rick Perry and continue picking him apart like buzzards on roadkill? Will Perry and Romney send rising star Herman Cain ducking for cover under his lectern? Or will the field decide that Granite State favorite Romney is the guy they gotta destroy at all costs? Join Jed Lewison tonight for his top-notch liveblogging here on Daily Kos. Oh, and here's tonight's drinking game: take a swig and don't stop.

-

And just one more…

CHEERS to fabulous first ladies. Today is Eleanor Roosevelt's 137th birthday. Like Hillary Clinton, Michelle Obama, and Jill Biden, she didn't confine herself to picking out White House china patterns, especially when it came to women's rights:

She held the first women-only press conference at the White House in 1933. Eleanor gee I think you're swell And you really did us well You're our pride and joy et cetera Eleanor gee I think you're swell And you really did us well You're our pride and joy et cetera Her 6-day a week syndicated column, My Day, encouraged women to "become more conscious of themselves as women and of their ability to function as a group. At the same time they must try to wipe from men's consciousness the need to consider them as a group or as women in their everyday activities, especially as workers in industry or the professions." And in 1939, when black singer Marian Anderson was denied the right to perform at Constitution Hall by the Daughters of the Revolution, Eleanor resigned from the group and helped arrange a concert at the Lincoln Memorial.

And this from a discussion of the 1946 proposed Statement of Purpose of the U.N. Subcommittee on the Status of Women:

Whereas freedom and equality are essential to human development and whereas woman is as much a human being as man and therefore entitled to share with him; Proofing the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. Proofing the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. We believe that the well-being and progress of society depend on the extent to which both men and women are able to develop their full personality and are cognizant of their responsibilities to themselves and to others, and we believe that woman has thus a definite role to play in the building of a fine, healthy, prosperous and moral society and that she can fulfill this obligation only as a free and responsible member. Therefore, be it resolved that the purpose of the subcommission is to raise the status of women to equality with men in all fields of human endeavor.

In the end, Roosevelt—whose image will eventually grace the revamped $5 bill—marveled that "I became more of a feminist than I ever imagined." The world is a better place for it. Pay your respects here. In her honor, today everything in the C&J cafeteria is slathered in Good Luck Margarine. It's what I've spread on my candy corn; I thoroughly enjoy it.

Oh, and happy 46th wedding anniversary to Hillary and Bill Clinton. If my Texas school board-approved history textbook is correct, they'll spend a quiet day together murdering people. Have a tolerable Monday. Floor's open...What are you cheering and jeering about today?

-

-

