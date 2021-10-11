Abbreviated Pundit Roundup: More on the January 6 investigations.

Category: World Hits: 5
The Jan. 6 Investigation Is Ramping Up. Will It Matter?
But even as investigators build up momentum, some significant obstacles lie ahead. The committee has an enormous pile of information to dig into—some of it of potentially dubious value—and no end of questions to pursue about what happened on Jan. 6 and in the days, weeks, and years before. In doing so, it is likely to run into legal disputes over its ability to obtain information from recalcitrant witnesses close to former President Trump—along with information that Trump might object to releasing on the grounds of executive privilege. And Thompson has said he hopes to finish the investigation by the “early spring” of 2022. So the clock is ticking—and there’s a lot to get done.
Will Bunch/Philadelphia Inquirer:
Nobel Peace Prize for Maria Ressa, Dmitry Muratov also a warning to U.S. journalists: Do better
At a moment when public trust in the media in the United States is at a near-record low, the prizes announced for Maria Ressa of the Philippines, who was convicted of criminal charges for her aggressive reporting on her homeland’s strongman president Rodrigo Duterte, and Russia’s Dmitry Muratov, who’s seen six of his reporters or contributors murdered while reporting on the regime of Vladimir Putin, were a burst of vindication — that journalism is essential to democracy, that reporting is an act of courage, and that truth still matters.
But the Nobel Peace Prize — awarded by the Norwegian Nobel Committee, often controversially — is, in reality, a double-edge sword. In seeking to illuminate those who do the most exceptional work and who (in some cases, including the 2021 prize) even risk their lives for a better world, the Nobel Peace Prize is also a reminder to everyone else that if you really want global peace and understanding in your lifetime, it’s time to start upping your banal game.
Norm Ornstein/NY Daily News:
Fix the Senate, Save America
The debt ceiling fiasco is Exhibit A in the larger problem: One of our two political parties is no longer a traditional, conservative problem-solving party but has morphed into an obstructionist cult aiming to do whatever it takes to block governance in order to inflame voters and regain power, no matter the cost to the country. Flirting with disaster on the debt ceiling for naked political gain is one example. But consider others.
In the aftermath of the violent insurrection at the Capitol on Jan. 6, incited by Donald Trump, where the lives of Vice President Mike Pence and scores of members of Congress were at risk, two-thirds of House Republicans, upon returning to the trashed Capitol late that afternoon, still voted that the election of Joe Biden was illegitimate. Some of their members have likened the assault to a typical tourist visit, and have tried to whitewash the history.
Karen Weintraub/USA Today:
Will the US face another bad COVID-19 winter? Cases are falling, but the virus isn't done with us, experts say
COVID-19 rates are finally falling again after a wave nearly as bad as the one last winter. Hopefully, we are through the worst of the pandemic.
But experts warn that if we start acting as if COVID-19 is over, we definitely won't be.
Behavior has a major impact on what happens with the virus, and if people stop taking precautions, start gathering in large numbers and not getting vaccines or boosters, another wave could strike this winter.
Dhruv Khullar/New Yorker:
Another Winter of COVIDNationwide, the Delta wave is waning, but what do the coming months hold?
There are reasons for optimism. Seventy-eight per cent of adults in the U.S. have now received at least one dose of a covid vaccine, and recent mandates are pushing this number higher. Millions of vulnerable Americans are now getting booster shots, and by Halloween Pfizer-BioNTech’s vaccine may be authorized for use among children aged five to eleven. Earlier this month, Merck announced that its antiviral drug molnupiravir roughly halves the likelihood that people with mild or moderate covid will be hospitalized or die. Because the drug is administered orally—not by infusion or injection, as monoclonal antibodies are—it could dramatically change how covid is treated outside of hospitals, and result in fewer people ending up inside them. Meanwhile, rapid antigen tests, which can help schools and workplaces open more safely, appear to be on the brink of widespread use. This progress is unfolding against an epidemiological backdrop in which at least a third of Americans have been infected by the virus and carry some level of natural immunity.
But there’s also a less promising scenario. The U.S. has the lowest vaccination rate among wealthy democracies, and has now fallen behind many poorer nations, such as Uruguay, Cambodia, and Mongolia. The anti-vaccine movement remains a potent force. Last Monday, protesters tore down a covid testing site in New York City. According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, one in six adults nationwide remains adamantly opposed to vaccination; only a third of parents say that they plan to get their children inoculated immediately after the vaccine is authorized, and a quarter say that they “definitely” won’t. In the U.K., ninety-seven per cent of people over sixty-five are fully vaccinated; during the Delta wave there, daily cases reached eighty per cent of record levels, but daily deaths only eleven per cent. Just eighty-four per cent of older Americans are fully vaccinated, and cases and deaths are more tightly coupled: both recently reached around two-thirds of last winter’s levels. “Are we going to have as bad a surge this winter as last winter?” Ashish Jha, the dean of Brown University’s School of Public Health, asked. “I think we can definitively say no. But what people don’t appreciate about Delta is that it finds pockets of unvaccinated people and just rips through them. If you’re an older person living in this country, and you’re not vaccinated, it’s going to be a very bad winter.”
Jon Bair killed a neo-Nazi 28 years ago, and he has a message for Portland
By the time skinhead gangs emerged in Portland in the 1980s, police often mistook them for angry punk rockers — although the racists, Bair recalled, always outnumbered the anti-racists. The warring clans later earned Portland the unfortunate nickname “Skinhead City.”
“There was a three-year period where there was not a day that went by that I did not fight, sometimes multiple fights in a day,” said former Portland United Baldies member Tom Tegner Jr., Bair’s best friend.
Portland skinheads, like others across the country, favored lace-up Doc Martens and military-style flight jackets, with patches that signified their allegiances. Racists often wore swastikas and anti-racists sometimes wore swastikas too — but theirs had slashes through them. Now and again, people in some of those groups switched sides.
Some great local reporting in the story above.
Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/2057306