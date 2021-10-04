Bans Off Our Bodies: Planned Parenthood Pres. on Abortion Bans, Bills in Congress the Supreme Court

Category: World Published on Monday, 04 October 2021 12:34 Hits: 2

After thousands of people marched in hundreds of rallies across the United States to protest against tightening abortion restrictions, we speak with Planned Parenthood President Alexis McGill Johnson, who says the weekend actions represent “a movement moment” for reproductive rights. “More than 80% of Americans believe that Roe should be the law of the land,” she says. “And yet, in state after state, these horrific restrictions and bans are continuing to further erode our ability to access our constitutional right.”

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2021/10/4/alexis_mcgill_johnson_reproductive_rights