Category: World Published on Saturday, 09 October 2021 02:10 Hits: 2

U.S. President Joe Biden has congratulated journalists Dmitry Muratov of Russia and Maria Ressa of the Philippines after they won the “much-deserved” Nobel Peace Prize for their work promoting "the basic principles of the free press."

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/muratov-biden-nobel-ressa/31500597.html