Trump promotion of Michigan rally decried as 'childish, petulant' and 'downright dangerous'

Category: World Published on Sunday, 10 October 2021 15:14 Hits: 2

After former President Donald Trump urged supporters Friday to attend a rally on the steps of the Michigan Capitol building in Lansing next week in order to demand an audit of the 2020 election in which Trump was soundly defeated by President Joe Biden, at least one top Democrat in the state warns that the ongoing Republican obsession with what has become known as the "Big Lie" is a threat that cannot be ignored.

In his statement on Friday, Trump declared:

Big Michigan Rally coming up on Oct. 12th, on the Capitol steps in Lansing, where Patriots will demand a Forensic Audit of the 2020 Presidential Election Scam. The Voter Fraud is beyond what anyone can believe. Anyone who cares about our Great Country should attend, because unless we look to the past and fix what happened, we won't have a future or a Country.



While Tuesday's rally is being organized by the Election Integrity Fund & Force—a non-profit in the state that claims its goal is to curb "attempts to subvert the integrity of our elections"—Trump's promotion of it and his attendance, says state House Democratic Leader Donna Lasinski (D-Scio Township), is as much about the former president's political future as it is about the GOP effort to sow continued doubt over Biden's victory in 2020.

"This is the same inflammatory rhetoric that brought men armed with assault rifles to these very steps last year and endangered the lives of our lawmakers and staff," warned Lasinski Friday night as she referenced events in April of 2020 when armed right-wing protesters stormed the State House as they objected to Covid-19 public health efforts.

"This childish, petulant behavior is not only embarrassingly unbecoming of a former president, it's downright dangerous," Lasinski added. "Efforts like this to undermine faith in our democracy are no longer just about overturning the 2020 election, they're about eroding trust and laying the groundwork to overturn the next election."

While right-wing extremists and GOP apologists for the former president "are stuck in the past reliving Trump's loss," Lasinksi said her party, both in Lansing and in the nation's capital, remain focused on the nation's future by "beating back Covid-19 and bringing billions in relief funding home from D.C. to deliver support for working families."

While republicans foolishly focus on overturning our election to install their false king in the White House - I am… https://t.co/mXEP6S5ktq 1633727480.0

It was unclear how many might attend Tuesday's rally in Michigan, Trump is also in Iowa on Saturday for a similar campaign-style rally as chatter about the likelihood of his seeking to regain the presidency in 2024 intensifies.

Former aides to Trump have stated their belief that he will run again and a Pew survery out this week showed that despite his loss in 2020, 67 percent of Republicans "would like to see Trump continue to be a major political figure for many years to come" and 44 percent hope he leads the GOP ticket in 2024.

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2021/10/donald-trump-michigan-rally/