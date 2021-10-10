The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Ted Cruz ridiculed after attack on Joe Biden backfired hilariously

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) suffered a major political scandal when he fled Texas during a fatal winter storm to vacation in Cancun, Mexico.

In May, Cruz received scorn after attempting to joke about the incident.

Cruz raised the issue again on Saturday in an effort to attack Biden for going on vacation.

Cruz received harsh criticism of his tweet. Here's some of what people were saying:


Read more https://www.alternet.org/2021/10/ted-cruz-2655265944/

