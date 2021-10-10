Ted Cruz ridiculed after attack on Joe Biden backfired hilariously

Category: World Hits: 2
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) suffered a major political scandal when he fled Texas during a fatal winter storm to vacation in Cancun, Mexico.
In May, Cruz received scorn after attempting to joke about the incident.
Cruz raised the issue again on Saturday in an effort to attack Biden for going on vacation.
Cancun is lovely this time of year. https://t.co/LtCqwKjRCI
Cruz received harsh criticism of his tweet. Here's some of what people were saying:
When you decide to joke about that time you flew to Cancun while your constituents literally froze to death https://t.co/JxfQoPJdrB
@tedcruz The level of critique-self-awareness and reverse trolling that @tedcruz does really makes me laugh.
@tedcruz The setup here is that a senator went on a spur-of-the-moment vacation to Cancun while millions of people… https://t.co/6tFRo720n0
@tedcruz When Texas crumbling infrastructure power grid goes down and water pipes burst and people of Texas freeze… https://t.co/vYkyjFHQ1T
@tedcruz As a constituent of your's, I REALLY don't think your choice to abandon us in our time of need is somethin… https://t.co/j7YDVAgPfU
@tedcruz I also love reminding your constituents that you literally fled the country during a massive crisis leavin… https://t.co/vg3SQC1bjO
@tedcruz When Texas freezes over https://t.co/SoXG9GSYaB
@tedcruz Imagine thinking you're cool pointing out your own flaws . But here we are
@tedcruz seems like something a senator from Texas should be joking about... https://t.co/uw9OtXaJGe
@tedcruz You would know https://t.co/hRynVhRF9U
@tedcruz But better in February when your constituents are literally freezing, don’t you think? Seriously, the… https://t.co/59F47QADr5
I hear February is a good time to visit, too. https://t.co/NZtqfUkKnu
Read more https://www.alternet.org/2021/10/ted-cruz-2655265944/