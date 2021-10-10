Ted Cruz ridiculed after attack on Joe Biden backfired hilariously

Category: World Published on Sunday, 10 October 2021 16:17 Hits: 2

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) suffered a major political scandal when he fled Texas during a fatal winter storm to vacation in Cancun, Mexico.

In May, Cruz received scorn after attempting to joke about the incident.

Cruz raised the issue again on Saturday in an effort to attack Biden for going on vacation.

Cancun is lovely this time of year. https://t.co/LtCqwKjRCI 1633816850.0

Cruz received harsh criticism of his tweet. Here's some of what people were saying:

When you decide to joke about that time you flew to Cancun while your constituents literally froze to death https://t.co/JxfQoPJdrB 1633821511.0

@tedcruz The level of critique-self-awareness and reverse trolling that @tedcruz does really makes me laugh. 1633817050.0

@tedcruz The setup here is that a senator went on a spur-of-the-moment vacation to Cancun while millions of people… https://t.co/6tFRo720n0 1633818038.0

@tedcruz When Texas crumbling infrastructure power grid goes down and water pipes burst and people of Texas freeze… https://t.co/vYkyjFHQ1T 1633817528.0

@tedcruz As a constituent of your's, I REALLY don't think your choice to abandon us in our time of need is somethin… https://t.co/j7YDVAgPfU 1633820739.0

@tedcruz I also love reminding your constituents that you literally fled the country during a massive crisis leavin… https://t.co/vg3SQC1bjO 1633818230.0

@tedcruz When Texas freezes over https://t.co/SoXG9GSYaB 1633817322.0

@tedcruz Imagine thinking you're cool pointing out your own flaws . But here we are 1633817724.0

@tedcruz seems like something a senator from Texas should be joking about... https://t.co/uw9OtXaJGe 1633819949.0

@tedcruz You would know https://t.co/hRynVhRF9U 1633818293.0

@tedcruz But better in February when your constituents are literally freezing, don’t you think? Seriously, the… https://t.co/59F47QADr5 1633817266.0





I hear February is a good time to visit, too. https://t.co/NZtqfUkKnu 1633818442.0

