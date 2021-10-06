Iran Confirms Resumption of Nuclear Dialogue in Vienna

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 06 October 2021 22:09 Hits: 2

Iranian Foreign Minister Hosein Amir Abdolahian confirmed Wednesday from Moscow the early resumption in Vienna of international negotiations to reinstate the 2015 nuclear pact (JCPOA).

According to Abdolahian, Iran is currently finalizing internal consultations and will soon resume negotiations with the 5+1 group (United States, France, United Kingdom, United Kingdom, China, Russia and Germany), although he did not disclose a specific date for this.

The Iranian foreign minister assured that Tehran advocates dialogue but wants this dialogue to lead to an outcome that responds to the interests of the Persian people and that the U.S. sticks to what was agreed on this occasion, in reference to Washington's unilateral exit in 2018.

Abdolahian reiterated that Tehran was ready to receive the director-general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, at any time so that he could review technical issues and draw the corresponding conclusions.

You always see this phrase in mainstream media: "Will Iran return to the negotiating table?"



Lol. Iran never left the JCPOA. The United States did. This is what you call really lazy propaganda, and shifting the blame to other parties. October 5, 2021

For his part, Russian Foreign Minister Serguei Lavrov stressed that some countries' attempts to preserve the pact conditional on concessions unrelated to the agreement lack perspective.

Lavrov added that negotiations with Iran should resume as soon as possible. The international community is awaiting the return of the U.S. to the pact, which it left in 2018, and the lifting of illegitimate restrictions imposed against Tehran.

In Vienna, negotiations began last April with six major powers, including the United States indirectly, to achieve Washington's return to the pact.

