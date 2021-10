Category: World Published on Monday, 11 October 2021 10:07 Hits: 8

Economists David Card, Joshua Angrist and Guido Imbens won the 2021 NobelĀ economicsĀ prize, the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said on Monday.

