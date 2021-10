Category: World Published on Monday, 11 October 2021 10:21 Hits: 9

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Economists David Card, Joshua Angrist and Guido Imbens won the 2021 Nobel economics prize, the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said on Monday. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/10/11/card-angrist-and-imbens-win-2021-nobel-economics-prize