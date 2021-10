Category: World Published on Sunday, 10 October 2021 20:06 Hits: 2

Jailed former Georgian president Mikheil Saakashvili, who has been on a hunger strike since October 1, needs treatment in hospital as his condition is worsening, his doctor said in an October 10 television interview.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/saakashvili-doctor-hospital-hunger-strike/31502289.html