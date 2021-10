Category: World Published on Monday, 11 October 2021 06:16 Hits: 7

The executive board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) met again with Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva and an independent investigating firm, but it said it has not yet made a decision in a review that could lead to the removal of the Bulgarian economist from her job.

