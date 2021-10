Category: World Published on Monday, 11 October 2021 07:57 Hits: 9

Several hundred people protested in the Moldovan capital, Chisinau, against the October 5 suspension of Prosecutor-General Alexandru Stoianoglo in an event organized by the Communist and Socialist parties on October 10.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/moldova-protests-prosecutor-arrests/31503059.html