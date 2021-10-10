'My Family Does Not Pose Threat To Cape Verde': Alex Saab's Wife

Category: World Published on Sunday, 10 October 2021 21:18 Hits: 2

On Sunday, Venezuelan diplomat and entrepreneur Alex Saab’s wife Camilla Fabri welcomed that the people of Cape Verde rejected the denial of visas for her and her two daughters to reunite with Saab in that country.

“I hope that Cape Verde's authorities will finally see that neither I nor my four-year-old and 18-month-old daughters pose any threat to this country,” Fabri stated while assuring that her family would continue to demand justice for Saab.

In July 2019, the U.S. Treasury Department (USDT) sanctioned Saab for allegedly "overvaluing contracts" of house construction in Venezuela and allowing President Nicolas Maduro to “benefit" from the import and distribution of food through the Local Committees for Supply and Production (CLAP), a State mechanism to counteract the impact of the U.S. economic sanctions.

For these accusations, he was detained in Cape Verde on June 12, 2020, as the plane in which he traveled from Tehran to Caracas made a stopover to refuel.

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Justice Court condemned that the International Criminal Police Organization (INTERPOL) issued the alert requesting Saab’s arrest the day after his imprisonment and ruled that his detention was illegal.

"Even if the charges against Saab were legal, which they are not, the U.S. justice could not prosecute him since he is not an American citizen," the U.S. United National Antiwar Coalition (UNAC) stated.

Nevertheless, the Constitutional Court approved the extradition on Sept. 7, just a few days after Barlavento’s Appeal Court authorized Saab's transfer to Praia, where he is due to receive proper medical treatment as a cancer patient.

“The U.S. wants to overthrow the Bolivarian government. To this end, it uses all possible strategies, including the judicial persecution against me,” Saab condemned.

