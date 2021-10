Category: World Published on Monday, 11 October 2021 09:13 Hits: 8

Two weeks after a tight election, the winning SPD will meet with third- and fourth-place Greens and FDP in an effort to hammer out a new government. It is the second set of three-way talks between the parties.

