Category: World Published on Sunday, 10 October 2021 17:42 Hits: 0

Spain's National Geological Institute said the volcano spewed blocks of molten lava "as large as three-story buildings." A partial cone collapse near the volcano's emission vent triggered the event.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/la-palma-volcano-cone-partially-collapses-spews-giant-rocks/a-59462175?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf