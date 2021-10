Category: World Published on Monday, 11 October 2021 03:13 Hits: 3

Sydney's cafes, gyms and restaurants have opened the doors to fully vaccinated customers after nearly four months of lockdown, as new infections drop and vaccination coverage increases.

