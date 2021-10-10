The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Murder trial of ‘African Che Guevara’ Thomas Sankara to finally begin

Murder trial of ‘African Che Guevara’ Thomas Sankara to finally begin The murder trial of Thomas Sankara, Burkina Faso’s iconic “father of the revolution”, is due to open on Monday, 34 years after his assassination. Fourteen people, including the country’s ex-president, Blaise Compaoré, will stand trial. FRANCE 24 examines why Sankara is such a heroic figure in Africa and looks at what to expect from this long-anticipated court case. 

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/africa/20211010-murder-trial-of-african-che-guevera-thomas-sankara-to-finally-begin

