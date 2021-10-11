The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Iraq sees low voter turnout in parliamentary election

Iraq sees low voter turnout in parliamentary election Initial turnout in Iraq's parliamentary election on Sunday was 41%, the Independent High Electoral Commission said. Electoral commission officials had indicated earlier that the election drew one of the smallest turnouts for years, with the low participation suggesting dwindling trust in political leaders and the democratic system brought in by the 2003 US-led invasion.

