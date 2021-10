Category: World Published on Monday, 11 October 2021 06:56 Hits: 3

KUALA LUMPUR: Putrajaya decided to raise its statutory debt ceiling to 65% of the gross domestic product (GDP) as it was RM5bil short of reaching the threshold in September, says Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/10/11/statutory-debt-ceiling-raised-to-rm110bil-or-65-of-gdp-says-finance-minister