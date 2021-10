Category: World Published on Monday, 11 October 2021 07:26 Hits: 4

KUALA LUMPUR: The government will table a motion to debate and approve all the Emergency Ordinances in the Dewan Rakyat, which was introduced during the Emergency period, according to the parliamentary order paper. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/10/11/parliament-to-debate-and-approve-all-emergency-ordinances-introduced-during-the-pandemic