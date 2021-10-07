The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Federal Judge Blocks Texas Abortion Ban, Blasts Offensive Deprivation of Such an Important Right

Category: World Hits: 1

Seg1 abortion ban

A federal judge has temporarily blocked Texas’s near-total ban on abortions, granting the Justice Department’s emergency request to halt the law while courts consider its legality. In his ruling, Judge Robert Pitman slammed the Texas ban’s unconstitutionality, writing, “This Court will not sanction one more day of this offensive deprivation of such an important right.” “Judge Robert Pitman ruled and said what advocates in Texas and clinics operators in Texas have been saying all along … a near-total ban on abortion in the state of Texas is flagrantly unconstitutional,” says Amy Littlefield, abortion access correspondent for The Nation. Abortion clinics in the state are already moving quickly to resume abortions.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2021/10/7/texas_federal_judge_blocks_abortion_ban

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version