Category: World Published on Wednesday, 29 September 2021 06:04 Hits: 1

The magma has already released dangerous fumes as it flowed through plastic farming tarpaulins and fertilizer on the Spanish island. Residents have been told to stay at home with their windows closed.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/la-palma-volcano-lava-enters-ocean-prompting-fears-of-poisonous-gas/a-59346777?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf