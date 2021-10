Category: World Published on Sunday, 03 October 2021 13:45 Hits: 1

After German reunification, East Germany's top football clubs were integrated into the Bundesliga pyramid. But they struggled to compete and some huge names have slipped down the leagues.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/german-reunification-what-happened-to-east-germany-s-top-football-clubs/a-55134253?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf