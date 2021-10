Category: World Published on Friday, 08 October 2021 22:03 Hits: 1

Germany overcame Romania with less gloss than in recent performances. Nevertheless, it is increasingly clear that Hansi Flick has changed the direction of this side. One more win will secure World Cup qualification.

