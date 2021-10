Category: World Published on Saturday, 09 October 2021 17:44 Hits: 1

Two opposition alliances have narrowly defeated Prime Minister Andrej Babis's ANO party in the Czech parliamentary elections. The Pirates and Mayors grouping says they want to start talks on forming a government.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/czech-election-opposition-wins-surprise-majority/a-59457738?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf