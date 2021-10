Category: World Published on Sunday, 10 October 2021 10:37 Hits: 1

Ashish Mishra is accused of running his car into demonstrators, killing four of them. India's Supreme Court had initially criticized the investigation and lack of arrest.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/india-minister-s-son-arrested-over-deaths-at-farmers-protest/a-59460297?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf