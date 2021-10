Category: World Published on Sunday, 10 October 2021 14:33 Hits: 7

In Burkina Faso, a historic trial is taking shape for the death of iconic leader Thomas Sankara in 1987. But the main defendant and former president, Blaise Compaore, will be absent.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/burkina-faso-justice-for-thomas-sankara/a-59451527?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf