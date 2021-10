Category: World Published on Sunday, 10 October 2021 15:24 Hits: 8

Czech Republic Milos Zeman has been hospitalized with a condition yet to be made public. Zeman's post is largely ceremonial. However, after Saturday's election, he has the pressing duty of approving the next government.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/czechs-plunged-into-limbo-as-president-is-hospitalized/a-59460905?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf