Category: World Published on Sunday, 10 October 2021 16:43 Hits: 8

A plane carrying a group of parachute jumpers crashed after takeoff in the Russian region of Tatarstan early on Sunday, killing 16 people and injuring six, the Emergencies Ministry said.

