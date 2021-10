Category: World Published on Sunday, 10 October 2021 15:13 Hits: 7

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia will allow U.S. Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland to visit for talks despite having previously blacklisted her, after Washington agreed to lift a similar restriction placed on a Russian citizen, Moscow said on Sunday. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/10/10/us-russia-lift-targeted-sanctions-to-allow-nuland-visit---moscow